A standout year for the TSP is giving investors plenty to build on for 2026

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton I think we’ve got some good news to start talking about. The TSP accounts actually finished the year much better than they started out. We were a little worried at the beginning of 2025. What’s your assessment of the overall performance?

Art Stein The overall performance was great across the board. I mean, the C Fund did well, the S Fund did well, The I Fund did well. The F Fund, which is the bond Fund, did extremely well. And the G Fund, that short term government bond Fund which the TSP is now calling cash, which is a good description, was up 4.4% too. So across the board, we did well. There is, you know, the usual amount of volatility in the stock market in April when we hit the tariff liberation day, maybe it was called. We saw very sharp declines in April. The C Fund was down 15 percent. The S Fund was down 21 percent, which is a bear market. But if you held on and ended, you know, with great returns, C Fund was up 18% for the year, the S Fund 11%, I Fund 32% and the F Fund 7%. So altogether just a really good year. And I’m sure when people opened their statements in January, they were very happy.

Terry Gerton Well, let’s walk through those Funds kind of one at a time, and let’s start with the I Fund because of its amazing growth. Foreign stocks outperformed the C and the S Fund by the widest margin since the early 90s. What’s going on there?

Art Stein Two things. And one, the outperformance was really striking. But we also have to say that the I Fund, which is the foreign stock fund, the international stock fund has been lagging the two U.S. stock funds for years. But last year it was up 32 percent, which has almost doubled the return, not quite, but almost double the return of the C Fund, really about three times the return of the S Fund. And there are two things going on there. One, a lot of foreign economies are doing well and their stock markets reflect that. Second thing is that the dollar declined around 9 percent against the international currency index. That means the value of the dollar was going down. And when the value of the dollar goes down, the value of foreign stocks goes up in dollar terms, even if they have not changed in value at all, because one unit of foreign currency then buys more units of U.S. Currency. So the dollar is down about 9 percent and that added a lot of return too.

Terry Gerton Are those durable changes so that people should think about maybe rebalancing in the long term for more international exposure?

Art Stein Okay, I have no idea what’s going to happen to the value of the dollar. That’s just so hard to forecast. The dollar was very, very high when we started the year, when we started in 2025. Other than that, I don’t know. Nobody knows, Terry. Trying to forecast currency movements, it’s just, it’s harder than the stock market. There’s so many things going on. But we, when my firm designs portfolios, we always include a substantial allocation to foreign stocks. Not anywhere near as high as the US stocks. And, you know, even if they don’t do as well, they are diversifying the portfolio. And last year, portfolios, that was a big boost to returns. And I think foreign stocks are a good long-term investment. And I will tell you, it’s also one, it’s like the least popular fund in the TSP, almost no one invests in it. And that’s pretty much true of Americans in general, who are doing their own investments. So, yeah, I think people should have an allocation to the I Fund. Now, maybe it’s a lot, maybe a little, but I wouldn’t change, I wouldn’t increase my allocation to the I Fund because I think it’s gonna continue to outperform U.S. Stocks, because we don’t know that. It’s just a long-term investment. We expect a positive return and it’s going to reduce volatility a little.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with certified financial planner Art Stein. So Art, one way to offset volatility is to buy bonds and the F Fund did pretty well last year. Talk to us about that.

Art Stein The F Fund did extremely well, it was up 7 percent. But again, we have to say it’s coming off some bad years for the F Fund. Even with the 7 percent return last year, the five-year return for the F Fund was slightly negative. And that’s because we had a couple of years where returns were so bad, especially 2022, that it just wiped out all the good years. And so the average annual return over five years was this -0.3 percent. So not a good return. And again, something that’s very unusual. Normally, over long periods of time, the F Fund’s going to outperform the G Fund. I mean, historically, this is where I say past performance, no guarantee of future performance. But, currently, it’s only the 15-year return that shows the F Fund outperforming the G Fund, and by a very small amount. However, I think what I see, and historically, one, the G Fund has not performed over long periods of time and should not perform. And both those funds as a major holding, you know like, because I know people, as I’m sure you do, have all their money in the G Fund, and they’re losing purchasing power every year once you take into account taxes and inflation. And it’s what some people call the money illusion. You see the value of your investment go up and what you don’t see is the value of the purchasing power going down. And that’s a tough way to Fund a retirement.

Terry Gerton In both the F Fund and the I Fund cases that we just talked about, you very intentionally mentioned five-year trends. Why is it so important for people to think about the historical trends of these funds and not just how it did last month or how it last year.

Art Stein Because short-term returns don’t really matter. Well, they completely don’t matter to employees because they’re not using the money. And actually for employees, if the stock or bond market goes down and they’re investing bi-weekly in those Funds, it’s good for them. For retirees, they tend to underestimate how long a retirement they need to plan for. And you know, people retire, say they retire at 65, and they’ve read the statistic, which seems to be approximately true, that the average 65-year-old lives to 83, so they think, well, if I get my money to last 20 years, I’ll be good. No, that’s an average. And right away, we know that about 50% of the people are gonna live longer, but actually, federal retirees, on average, we can expect to live much longer than average, because they have great pension, social security, and that’s subsidized health insurance, good health insurance. And those are the people in the United States who live longer. So I think you need to do your financial planning, assuming you live to 95 or 100, not because everybody will, but if you’re one of the people who do, you want to be able to fund that long retirement. And let’s face it, I think a good assumption is that medical care will be better 10 and 20 and 30 years from now and will keep us alive even longer. We’ll have even more replacement parts and drugs and everything else. And so people need to assume they’re gonna live to 95 or 100. Well if you retire at 65, and you’re alive at 90 and you are broke because your FERS annuity has lost purchasing power because of inflation and social security doesn’t do it for you and you run out of investments, That’s a disaster, you don’t want to be in that situation.

Terry Gerton So Art, building on that sound advice as people are looking at their TSP portfolios for 2026, what advice do you have in terms of allocations?

Art Stein It depends on who they are. I mean, you know, I think people need to look back at how they’ve reacted in the past to, like, 2022 when the stock and bond markets were down, 2020 when we saw a 35% decline just kind of appear overnight. And if they were able to stay invested in the stock funds through those, didn’t panic, then I think it makes sense to have you know, more than a majority in the stock funds. But, like, I’m speaking to someone this afternoon who panicked about 15 years ago and pulled all his money out and just stuck it in the G Fund and left it there for 15 years. And I’m wrestling, you know, what do I recommend to this person because he shouldn’t be doing that but I recommend, you know, the people who are managing his investments and recommending a higher allocation of stocks, and then he panics and pulls out when they decline, and they’re going to decline at some point. That’s not good. Second thing I would say, Terry, is understand there’s gonna be a stock market crash. Now, I don’t know when, but it’s going to happen, and people should have a plan for that. The plan could be, I’m not gonna do anything, I’m just gonna stick with it. What we do is if there is a stock market crash, after the crash, we sell bond funds to buy stock funds because we can buy cheap, but for some people, they just know that they’re going to pull out and then they lose money.

Terry Gerton It’s all about knowing your risk tolerance, right?

Art Stein Absolutely. Know yourself, know your risk tolerance, and know your long-term goals.