Federal employees have new rules, new documents, and new timelines to keep an eye on this year

Terry Gerton Well, there is a lot going on. So let’s take them kind of one topic at a time. According to the IRS, we are now in tax filing season for 2026. For people who retired in ’25 or for people who’ve been retired a long time and forgot, because you only filed your taxes once a year, what do they need to know about their retirement and TSP statements for tax filing purposes?

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, I’ve been getting a lot of emails from people saying, when are they gonna be out? When am I gonna get it in the mail? Well, a lot of this is gonna be coming through email if these agencies have your email address. You can always request them by mail. So you can contact, if you can get ahold of them, to get your 1099 sent to you if you haven’t received it. But a lot these forms aren’t gonna be available online until February. So I was reading from, let’s see, this is the TSP and it says you can expect it — download your copy of the 1099 form — this is from Social Security as well. So yeah, they’re all coming out right now. So just be a little bit patient. They should be out within the next couple of days.

Terry Gerton That means you’ve got to go find your login information to find them, right?

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, a lot of this is on login.gov, so if you have that down pat, which is really nice that now you can access a lot these sites using that one address, so I think that’s a big improvement, but yeah, you’re right, you’ve got to remember those passwords.

Terry Gerton I’m not going to tell you where I store mine.

Terry Gerton Let’s think forward into 2026 because there are some new pay rates, there are some changes to TSP. Walk us through what the new rules are.

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, well, the pay rate increase was nothing to really write home too much about. It was a 1%, across-the-board increase, nothing there in terms of locality pay. I was noticing in the Washington, D.C. Locality area, the maximum GS pay rate is now up to $197,200, that’s the most you can make if you’re on the GS pay scale, which means you max out at the GS 15 step five. So even if you’re due for additional step increases, don’t expect any more money. And for law enforcement folks, that means when you add their law enforcement availability pay, they max out probably around the end of a GS 13 or 14. So that’s kind of unfortunate, but that’s just the way our law is. So yeah, the pay increases weren’t that great. The cost of living adjustments, which is what retirees get, was 2.8% for most retirees, except for FERS. So social security recipients, civil service retirees all got 2.80. FERS, of course, gets a diet COLA of 2%. If the inflation rate’s between 2 and 3, FERS gets 2. And for those recent retirees, if you left the government and you were under age 62, your COLA is not gonna be coming until after you reach age 62. So in other words, if you took an early out at age 50, you got 12 years to go before that benefit goes up even a dime. So, a lot of people didn’t know that before they took their retirement. So it’s kind of a sobering thing to be aware of.

Terry Gerton That is an important piece of information for folks who are planning to live on some of that income. For folks who are still contributing, what are the new rules around TSP?

Tammy Flanagan Well, you can put quite a bit of money in the TSP these days. The limit for this year is $24,500, which I think only went up $500 from last year, but you can now do Roth in-plan conversions, which means if you wanna start getting more of your TSP money into that tax-free account rather than the one you gotta pay tax on when you take it out, you might wanna start converting some money over to the Roth side of the house. The thing you got to be aware of is that when you do that, let’s say you move $10,000 from traditional to Roth. Well, now you’re going to have $10,000 more income to pay tax on this year. And that’s not going to come out of that conversion. You’ve got to pay that out of your other money. So be careful. You might want to get some professional advice from a tax advisor while you’re getting your taxes done. Might want to ask if this is something you want to do, or maybe it’s something you might need to stay away from. Now, of course, the catch-up contributions are still there for folks who are age 50 this year. Anytime you turn 50 this year, you can make catch-up contributions all year. And if you’re 60 to 63, you have that additional $11,250, $11,250 in addition to the $24,500 that you can contribute. But then once you turn 64, it goes back down to the $8,000. So a little bit of a reprieve there to let you beef up your TSP account maybe right before you’re ready to retire.

Terry Gerton There are a lot of complications there. I’m speaking with Tammy Flanagan, she’s a principal with Retire Federal. Tammy, one of the topics we touch on almost every time we speak is how retirement processing is going, especially for folks who stepped away last year during the DRP and other options. What are you hearing from those recent retirees?

Tammy Flanagan Well, what I’m hearing is you can throw the old processing schedule out the window right now, because everything is kind of bogged down in this volume of retirement cases that need to be processed. The online retirement application, which was laid out last year in June, has helped to some extent. In fact, the processing rates for those applications are quicker than the old paper applications, but that’s not saying much considering how many applications OPM got in so far, that are still lagging in payroll offices and HR offices from people who left last year. I was just reading that the OPM director — he always puts out a blog. It’s kind of interesting. It’s called ‘The Secrets of OPM’ and you can find it on OPM’s website — but he was talking about this and saying that they are still waiting on 107,000 applications that are in that ORA pipeline that haven’t come to OPM yet from last year

Terry Gerton That’s a really important point because we talk about the backlog and we assume that it is happening at OPM, but so much of the holdup is actually in agency HR offices who were themselves reduced in the staffing cutbacks from last year.

Tammy Flanagan Yes, that was horrible. I’ve been getting quite a few emails from people who are just confused, concerned, maybe a little bit worried about when their money’s going to start rolling in, because if that application is still in payroll or even HR, you’re not getting money from OPM yet. So I got just one example of this, but there’s many. This was a woman who got a note from her HR after she was inquiring about what’s the status of my retirement. And her HR office told her, they said, your retirement application is in payroll review. This lady left September 30. I got the email last week in January. She said the National Finance Center is currently 60 to 90 days behind due to the increased volume of September retirements. Your case was finalized in our HR office in November, end of November, which means the 90 day mark for NFC wouldn’t be up until February 19, which means it’s not even gonna go to OPM until towards the end of next month. So she said, the good news is your case was assigned to someone in payroll, so you should start to see movement soon.

Terry Gerton That’s a tiny silver lining there. So she’ll be looking at six months or more before she gets even that first kind of catch-up retirement check.

Tammy Flanagan That’s right. And the sad news is that I think a lot of people don’t realize this, but you pay tax on money when you receive it. For instance, I was getting emails also from people who got their first OPM 1099, and it didn’t have their December payment on it. They thought maybe they made a mistake. Well, your December retirement check doesn’t get paid till January. So that won’t be on your 1099 until next year for 2026. Well, the same thing for those back payments. That these folks who left in September are gonna wait for, now it’s 2026. So when the OPM does send them that back pay that they’re owed for the October, November, and December payments, that’s received in 2026, which means it’s taxable this year. Added to everything else they might be having to pay tax on for this year.

Terry Gerton Wow. So that takes us right back to the beginning when we were talking about tax season and all of these kind of hidden surprises that people didn’t know. For folks who are kind of in this limbo state, retired, but still waiting, what advice do you have for them right now about how to be thinking about so many of these different considerations?

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, so on the different websites, whether you’re at socialsecurity.gov, tsp.gov or opm.gov, you can find a lot of, in fact you can find everything that I just told you about on those websites. You might have to dig a little bit and look down some of the drop-down menus, but you can be pretty much apprised of the facts and the figures on those sites. And of course listening to broadcasts like the one you do is a real help to employees who are not sure who to turn to, can’t get ahold of somebody when they try to call them. So, happy that we have these services that provide the news and information that employees do need.

Terry Gerton I guess it’s also a good time while you’re on those websites to check your data and make sure it’s all current, right?

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, so you want to make sure your address is up to date, so anyone who might have moved right after they retire, you want update your address not just with OPM, but with Social Security and also with the TSP. And if you are a recent separated employee and you want start taking money out of your TSP soon, be sure to enter your bank information into your TSP account so that way when you’re ready to take the money out, it’ll be a matter of days rather than weeks before that money hits your bank account.