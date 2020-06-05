Problems with the Payroll Protection Program

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Jun 04, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.1475
|-0.0050
|(0.95%)
|L 2020
|29.1101
|-0.0072
|(1.49%)
|L 2030
|34.0059
|-0.0169
|(4.53%)
|L 2040
|37.2137
|-0.0216
|(5.65%)
|L 2050
|21.6178
|-0.0140
|(6.67%)
|G Fund
|16.4387
|0.0003
|0.53%
|F Fund
|20.6966
|-0.0412
|5.42%
|C Fund
|45.9027
|-0.1448
|(5.03%)
|S Fund
|53.1559
|-0.1523
|(9.47%)
|I Fund
|29.6879
|0.1173
|(14.04%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.