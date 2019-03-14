Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
People
 
...

These were the most-visited national parks in 2018

March 14, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
18 Shares       

Great Smokey Mountains National Park remains, by far, the most popular of the nation’s natural wonderlands, but there were some changes in the top ten parks in this year’s visitation summary by the  National Park Service. In all, the 60 national parks hosted more than 318 million recreation visits last year, down 12.6 million visits (or 3.8 percent) from 2017.

Statistics provided by the National Park Service.

 

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Terry Wing

Terry Wing is a digital editor of Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acadia National Park All News Glacier National Park Grand Canyon National Park Grand Teton National Park Great Smoky Mountains most popular national parks National Park Service Olympic National Park Yellowstone National Park Yosemite National PArk Zion National Park

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium