These were the most-visited national parks in 2018

1. Great Smokey Mountains National Park (11.42 million, + 0.7%) With almost twice as many visitors than any other park, the Smokies are known for the natural fog that often hangs over the mountain range and presents as large smoke plumes from a distance. (#1 in 2017)

Great Smokey Mountains National Park remains, by far, the most popular of the nation’s natural wonderlands, but there were some changes in the top ten parks in this year’s visitation summary by the National Park Service. In all, the 60 national parks hosted more than 318 million recreation visits last year, down 12.6 million visits (or 3.8 percent) from 2017.

Statistics provided by the National Park Service.

