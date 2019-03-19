Listen Live Sports

Trump names pick for FAA job as agency faces aircraft scrutiny

March 19, 2019 4:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced the nomination of a permanent administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration as the agency faces new scrutiny over its oversight of industry in the wake of a pair of deadly crashes involving a new Boeing aircraft.

The White House announced Trump has selected former Delta Air Lines pilot and executive Steve Dickson for the post, which has been filled in an acting capacity for 14 months by Daniel Elwell. Dickson must be confirmed by the Senate.

The FAA is under pressure over its approval of the Boeing 737 Max jets after French aviation investigators concluded there were “clear similarities” in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 last week and a Lion Air jet in October.

