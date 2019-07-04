Listen Live Sports

Federal government celebrates Independence Day

July 4, 2019 5:48 pm
 
Happy Independence Day! On the 4th of July, which became a holiday in 1870, we celebrate the day the Declaration of Independence became America’s founding document. On this day in 1776, the document was signed by our founding fathers and accepted into the Continental Congress, creating our sovereign nation officially separate of the British.

From cookouts by the pool to beautiful displays of fireworks and so much more, people across the United States are taking a day, and maybe even more, to mark the birth of our country. In the nation’s capitol, the National Independence Day Parade will be held on historic Constitution Avenue and the Monuments in Washington, D.C. Here’s a look at how the government is commemorating through the lens of social media.

President Trump and former President Barack Obama wished everyone a happy holiday.

As did our nation’s defense branches.

Post by U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Post by U.S. Marine Corps.

Post by U.S. Navy

The Library of Congress and the National Museum of American History offered up some history lessons.

And agencies all around the government shared messages too.

Post by U.S. Department of State.

Post by Department of Homeland Security.

Post by National Park Service.

Post by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

 

