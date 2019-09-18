Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
People
 
...

Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

September 18, 2019 9:48 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Defense Government News Management National Security Adviser People Robert O’Brien The Associated Press

Top Stories

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year