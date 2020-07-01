Listen Live Sports

Treasury initiative has helped back minority owned banks

July 1, 2020 11:31 am
 
Only a tiny portion of the more than 5,000 banks and financial institutions in the United States are owned by minorities. Only 149, to be exact. But a Mentor Protégé program launched by Treasury a couple of years back has helped keep those banks in minority hands while strengthening their finances. Our guest has earned a finalist slot in the Service to America Medals program this year for his work in the program. Assistant commissioner for revenue collections management at the Treasury Department, Corvelli McDaniel, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

