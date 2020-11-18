On Air: Panel Discussions
CBO’s director of budget analysis among this year’s class of NAPA inductees

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 18, 2020 12:26 pm
Members of Congress often don’t read the bills they vote on. But they do know what every bill will cost taxpayers, or at least they should. That’s thanks to the diligent work of the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO’s director of Budget Analysis may not be a household name. But her work has made her a member of this year’s class of inductees to the National Academy of Public Administration. As part of our weeklong series of new NAPA fellows, Theresa Gullo spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

