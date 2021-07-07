On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sammies finalist recognized for handling GSA’s presidential transition from Trump to Biden

July 7, 2021 7:23 am
Presidential transitions can be tense when the party in power is changing. The car ride with Herbert Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt was famously icy. Toughest in memory, though, may be the last transition: Trump to Biden. Mary Gibert handled it all on behalf of the General Services Administration, and for her aplomb, is a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She’s GSA’s federal transition coordinator and associate administrator for the Office of Civil Rights, and she spoke more about her work to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

