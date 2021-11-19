Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump nominees on USPS Board of Governors

President Joe Biden expects to name two new nominees to serve on the Postal Service Board of Governors, replacing two of former President Donald Trump’s picks to lead the agency

Biden on Friday announced his intention to name former head of the General Services Administration Dan Tangherlini and Derek Kan, a former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, to the Board.

Biden’s nominees will replace USPS Board of Governors Chairman Ron Bloom and John Barger, a member of the board since August 2019.

If confirmed by the Senate, Biden’s nominees would not change the political composition of the board, and would likely ensure Postmaster General Louis DeJoy remains on the job.

The board currently has four Democrats, four Republicans, and one independent. The Board consists of up to nine governors appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate, and no more than five governors may be from the same party.

The postmaster general serves at the pleasure of the USPS board for an indefinite term.

Tangherlini said in a statement that his nomination comes at a “critical time for the U.S. Postal Service.”

“If confirmed, I look forward to serving and working to make sure the Postal Service is run as efficiently and effectively as possible,” he said.

Kan said he would, in confirmed, “work to strengthen the Postal Service so that it will continue to serve the American people well into the future.”

“Having served both on Capitol Hill and in the White House, I know firsthand the importance of good leadership at the US Postal Service and the critical role it plays in people’s lives,” Kan wrote.

The USPS Board of Governors last week voted to re-elect Bloom as its chairman, over the objections of two of Joe Biden’s recently confirmed picks.

Two of Biden’s picks on the board, former Deputy Postmaster General Ron Stroman and Anton Hajjar, former general counsel for APWU, requested to delay the election, but were overruled by the board.

When put to a vote, Stroman and Hajjar voted against Bloom’s re-election. Bloom’s term expired in December 2020, but he has been serving in a holdover year. His tenure on the board expires Dec. 8. Barger’s term expires the same day, but he had not used his holdover year.

The Washington Post first reported Friday that Biden would replace Bloom.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) recently asked Biden to replace Bloom, rather than nominate him for a full term, citing Bloom’s support of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and persistent mail delays.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House Government Operations subcommittee thanked Biden in a statement Friday for his decision to replace Bloom and Barger.

“This action is a good thing for the Postal Service and, most importantly, a great thing for the American people,” Connolly said.

Porter McConnell, head of the Save the Post Office Campaign, said Biden’s decision to remove Bloom and Barger best serve USPS and its customers.

“President Biden has listened to the millions of people across the nation demanding a return to the quiet competence of the post office before Louis DeJoy and his friend Ron Bloom took a wrecking ball to it. Ron Bloom has no place in the USPS’s future, and we are glad to see his tenure in the past,” McConnell wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated