Federal innovation challenge aims to connect more people to behavioral health services

Agencies across the board have been turning to innovation challenges to come up with fresh answers to old problems. Now the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the Department of Health and Human Services has launched a challenge. SAMHSA is looking for new approaches to behavioral health recovery. With details, SAMHSA Administrator Miriam Delphin-Rittmon spoke to the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin: Dr. Delphin-Rittmon, good to have you on.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Hi. Thank you for having me.

Tom Temin: And let’s talk about behavioral health recovery. And the innovations required, what is the problem precisely you’re trying to get at with this challenge?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: So you know, we are so excited about this challenge. It is an opportunity to hear from peer run or community based organizations in the field, and to hear about the innovative recovery work that they’re doing across the country. And so that’s that’s what we’re looking for, we’re looking for innovation. We’re looking for creative ways that peer or community groups are working with individuals struggling with substance use or mental health challenges and the ways in which they’re implementing SAMHSA’s definition of recovery and helping people to live full home meaningful lives.

Tom Temin: And I wanted to ask you about what is SAMHSA’s definition of recovery. Because when it comes to substance abuse and mental health, your agency mission areas very often those seem to be taken as afflictions or conditions that are mitigated and maintained and managed, but not necessarily cured for good.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Yeah. So you know, we see recovery as sort of a process or experience in which individuals are able to live, as I mentioned, full meaningful lives, despite any limitations of mental health challenges, they may experience. We see it as individuals, being able to experience you know, health, home, community and purpose. And those are four key pillars of recovery, that people are connected to help and homes and community and have purpose.

Tom Temin: And what is the scope of the problem, nationally? Do you think? Because it’s kind of hard to get a sense of the numbers here, because of how many different I guess organizations at the state and local level, are involved in mental health issues?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Yeah, I mean, you know, certainly what we know is that, that mental health and substance use challenges is a function of a pandemic, we certainly have seen increases, and we’ve seen additional struggles there. And so one goal with our work is to help people connect to services and support, we want people to know that, you know, recovery is real recovery is possible, in fact that some of the reason why we’re doing this innovation challenge, to be able to hear about some of the innovative work that’s happening at the community level to be able to address people’s mental health or substance use needs.

Tom Temin: To have an innovation challenge, though, the implication is that what is out there now, in system delivery, may not be totally efficacious. For example, you’re not looking for an innovative challenge to replace aspirin, because that’s so well understood, so well distributed. We don’t need that. What’s the missing element do you feel in mental health services that happened through this very complex system we call the health care system?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Yeah. So you know, in terms of recovery work, I mean, recovery work is probably a newer area or component of the mental health field. And recovery work is about sort of individuals with lived experience. So individuals who are in recovery with mental health or substance use challenges, leading peer led organizations in some instances, or other community organizations, you know, employing individuals in recovery to lead components of their programming and work that they have within their organization. It is definitely an evidence based practice, but certainly a somewhat newer evidence based practice if we compare it to other things like CBT, for example. But what we have seen already is that people in recovery, are able to connect with other individuals that are struggling, they’re able to give people hope, often they share their own experiences and their own story of recovery. They’re often able to connect people to services and support sometimes, you know, in instances where they haven’t connected before. And so I think there’s real space for certainly we’re interested in I’m interested and SAMHSA is interested in learning more about, you know, some of those pockets of innovation we may not be aware of, we may not be aware of we see recovery coaches now working in emergency departments, in all different healthcare settings across the country.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with Miriam Delphin-Rittmon. She’s administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and HHS assistant secretary. And so does the challenge seek to look at better delivery mechanisms? Or are you also thinking and maybe there’s whole new medical approaches out there or all of the above?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: So we are looking for new approaches, you know, not necessarily medical approaches. Often peer recovery approaches are about individuals with lived experience or meeting people where they’re at and developing innovative programming and strategies and approaches to connect people with care and services, or people individuals in recovery will say sometimes it’s also just about walking alongside the person walking alongside them and asking them, you know, how can I help you and your recovery today? And what comes up is what they focus on. So it’s not necessarily a medical model. But nevertheless, it’s a model where we’re seeing significant impacts and significant outcomes in terms of people connecting to care, and people being able to move into long term recovery.

Tom Temin: And what types of organizations should apply for these challenge grant prizes? And what will you be looking for? How will this all be judged?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Yes. So you know, it’s open in terms of applicants, I mean, certainly, peer run peer led organizations are invited to apply. But we also know there are other community based organizations that have significant peer recovery programs and initiatives led by individuals in recovery. So it’s pretty wide open. And then in terms of how we’re judging the challenge we’re looking for, you know, how people operationalize SAMHSA’s this definition of recovery, will certainly we’ll be looking at how the program or initiative has helped people to overcome sort of challenges incorporating recovery into their behavioral health systems. So certainly, if we have programs that are well incorporated into behavioral health systems, or they have addressed those challenges, and innovative ways, we’re looking for that. And then, you know, we’re definitely looking for the challenge to directly engage with more larger and more diverse organizations, to the extent that individuals and programs are doing that, you know, connecting and partnering and collaborating with other groups. You know, that’s always wonderful to see as well.

Tom Temin: And they get a challenge prize grant, what can happen in the long term, you know, often challenge grants can lead to production orders in other federal agency contexts, and therefore commercialization, what is the benefit for someone winning this challenge?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Yeah. You know, certainly the benefit of winning is, you know, certainly there are some, you know, resources attached to it. But also, I think it’s an opportunity to continue to, you know, to share with us and with the field, what their practice and what their approach and strategy is it creates opportunity for scale up. I mean, that’s one thing I’m really excited about, you know, if we see programs and initiatives that are making an impact. There’s there’s all types of, you know, potential opportunities from there. I’m always really interested in evaluation. So, so that be interested in knowing like, is there an evaluation component and grantees that win can certainly apply for other grants as well.So certainly a range of other possibilities in terms of next steps.

Tom Temin: Briefly, what are the timelines deadlines? When will this all be concluded?

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: So the the challenge, ends I believe July 16, is the last day but but if folks are interested, they can go to challenge.gov. You know, challenge.gov, and they can see more information about the recovery challenge there, including deadlines and any other criteria related to it as well.

Tom Temin: Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon is administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and an HHS Assistant Secretary, thanks so much for joining me.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon: Oh, you’re welcome. You’re welcome. Thank you for having me.