OPM’s top official for healthcare and insurance resigns

Shane Stevens, who has been serving as associate director of healthcare and insurance at OPM since last summer, is voluntarily resigning from the role.

Shane Stevens, the top official for the Office of Personnel Management’s healthcare and insurance arm, is stepping down from his role, Federal News Network has learned.

Stevens, a political appointee, has been serving as associate director of healthcare and insurance at OPM since last summer. He announced in an email Thursday afternoon that he is voluntarily resigning, effective immediately.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to transition from my current role as Associate Director of Healthcare and Insurance at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management,” Stevens said in an email sent to OPM staff, obtained by Federal News Network.

“I am proud of the progress made to strengthen operational effectiveness, promote innovation, improve stewardship of taxpayer resources and advance long-term healthcare sustainability across the Healthcare and Insurance portfolio,” Stevens continued. “I know the team can carry the torch forward as I seek out opportunities to further my policy initiatives.”

OPM spokesperson McLaurine Pinover confirmed Stevens’ resignation to Federal News Network.

“Shane has served his country well and we at OPM are grateful for what he accomplished during his tenure,” Pinover said. “He has decided to take time to spend with family and will continue to pursue his passion for healthcare policy.”

It’s not yet clear who will replace Stevens in the OPM position.

OPM’s healthcare and insurance office oversees several major insurance programs for federal employees and their families. That includes the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program — the largest employer-sponsored health benefits program, covering more than 8 million federal enrollees and dependents.

Under Stevens’ tenure, OPM issued a call letter earlier this year outlining new goals and requirements for federal insurance carriers in the FEHB program. In the letter, Stevens promoted a “well care” model for the federal insurance marketplace. The letter also alluded to many goals of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, such as an emphasis on personal choice in getting vaccines.

The call letter also detailed upcoming efforts to address years of significant insurance premium increases for federal employees. For plan year 2027, OPM is telling carriers to begin setting stricter requirements for members to meet before they can qualify for coverage of GLP-1 medications prescribed for weight loss. The revised requirements are an attempt to mitigate rising insurance costs, Stevens said in March.

The healthcare and insurance office has also come under pressure recently, after OPM put together plans to collect claims-level data on federal insurance enrollees. Those plans have raised concerns from stakeholders about an invasion of enrollees’ health privacy, the possibility of security breaches and the risk of insurance carriers violating Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations.

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