See Betting Odds for a Government Shutdown on Saturday

A potential U.S. government shutdown is looming again with the possibility of it getting underway by Saturday, Jan. 31

The primary sticking point is Democrats’ demand that President Trump rein in ICE and its enforcement tactics

Will Trump back down? Or will he accede to Democrats’ and public demands? Prediction markets are weighing the odds

A U.S. government shutdown could be on the horizon. This comes on the heels of the longest shutdown in U.S. history from Oct. 1-Nov. 12, 2025.

The genesis for the last shutdown was subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Congress kicked the can down the road to the end of January to get the government running again, with the Democrats widely viewed as having caved to Trump. But it’s now at the end of that road amid a more fraught situation regarding ICE and its tactics in advancing Trump’s immigration agenda.

Democrats are emboldened by growing public sentiment that ICE is overstepping its bounds, and wants the Department of Homeland Security to tamp down its aggression. The White House is showing flexibility. The current sense is that Homeland Security funding will be split from legislation to fund the government so there would be no full shutdown. But there could be a partial shutdown as the details are hammered out to the satisfaction of both sides, as well as the White House.

Despite apparent progress, the complex details have prediction markets heavily tilted toward a shutdown commencing on Saturday.

Will the Government Shutdown Begin on Saturday?



A potential Jan. 31 government shutdown has been a background possibility since the previous shutdown came to a close. But few viewed it with a sense of panic until Jan. 24 when the ICE shooting in Minneapolis took place. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old registered nurse, was protesting ICE in Minnesota when he was fatally shot by federal law enforcement.

The entire sequence was recorded on video from bystanders, and has since gone viral being shared across a bevy of social media platforms.

Before the shooting, prediction markets had the odds for a shutdown hovering at around 10%. Those odds shot up like a rocket the next day to over 75%. Although Trump and the GOP have signaled a willingness to negotiate, the odds are still above 70% for a shutdown.

For those predicting a shutdown will take place, the market will resolve to Yes if the U.S. Office of Personnel Management has a notice that the government is at least partially shut down at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 31 because of a lapse in appropriations.

A Partial Government Shutdown is Likely

For those looking to take part in politics betting for this potential shutdown, there are several obstacles to getting a spending bill passed to avert a government suspension.

Although legislation to fund the government passed in the House or Representatives, it needs 60 votes in the Senate. Democrats, cognizant of public sentiment about ICE’s perceived overzealousness, are showing unusual backbone in the era of President Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled that the Democrats will not agree to anything until the ICE issue is settled in a way they deem acceptable. The Democrats can respond to Trump’s hardline tactics because of the upcoming midterms. The Preisdent’s final two years could be put into stasis with a Democrat-led House and Senate running interference and killing the clock until 2029.

Trump knows this and cannot risk the consequences of a greater onslaught comparable than what he endured several months ago during the last shutdown. With the Super Bowl approaching, a football term is appropriate with the president deciding to punt for field position and the greater good.

Democrats are demanding that ICE agents tighten how they get warrants, stop wearing masks to conceal their identities, and have their body cameras turned on to record their activities.

It would not be a full government shutdown if it went into effect on Saturday, ironically increasing the likelihood of it happening. Other agencies like the FBI and Department of Veterans Affairs are funded until the end of September. There is continuing wrangling as the Democrats try to use a rare advantage in dealing with the White House and GOP colleagues in the Senate to gain concessions.

Even if the Senate reaches an agreement, the bill would need to go back to the House for approval and the House is on recess. With hours remaining until a possible shutdown and a president who reacts on instinct and whim, there remains a very high probability that a shutdown, partial and likely brief, will get underway.

