Kim Jong Un Names Daughter Heir: See Prediction Markets for North Korean Leader

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has named his teenage daughter as his heir

Kim Jong Un is notoriously unpredictable, and is still a global Wild Card despite an invitation from President Trump for friendlier relations between North Korea and the West

Prediction markets have several trading options related to Kim, his future, whether he and Trump will meet in 2026, and other world leaders and power brokers

According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter (reportedly around 13 years old) will be his successor as the country’s leader. The revelation is sparking questions and speculation as to Kim’s plans for the future.

North Korea tends to favor males being in the highest leadership roles. Still, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong is, in many quarters, more feared than her brother for her practicality and ruthlessness.

His teen daughter, Kim Ju Ae, has been seen accompanying her father at party events and, notably, has stood next to him rather than walking behind him, which is generally considered customary in the culture and hierarchy. Kim is believed to have a son who is older than her, but little is known about him.

This information is significant, as it suggests Kim will deviate from his family’s tendency for a male heir to be the designated successor. After Trump broke the United States’ longstanding policy of not having direct engagement with North Korea and its leadership without preconditions, the relationship between the two has taken turns being warm and combative. They do seem to have a soft spot for each other.

Prediction markets have options for North Korea and Kim, including world leaders removed from power this year, if Kim will make a presidential visit to the U.S., and who Trump will meet with in 2026.

Trade on Prediction Markets for Kim Jong Un

Odds for Kim Jong Un Out This Year



The markets for world leaders who could be removed in 2026 lean toward those who are overseeing dictatorships, holding onto power for a longer duration. North Korea’s Kim is at less than 10% to be removed. Barring a mutiny, which is highly unlikely, he’ll hold onto power as long as he’s able.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chances are in the mid-teens for this market, but he’s not going anywhere either.

Two leaders, Gustavo Petro of Colombia and José Jeri of Peru, are above 90%. Both countries have presidential elections coming in the next few months, so with democratic principles (in theory at least), they are likely candidates to be out.

Next is Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the U.K., with his chances of being removed in the mid-60%s. Unless there is a catastrophe, he’s safe.

Picking the autocrats to be removed is unwise.

Odds for Kim Jong Un to Visit the US



During Trump’s first term as president, he invited the North Korean leader to come to the U.S. when the two had an impromptu meeting in the Korean demilitarized zone. Kim has often stated his desire to visit the U.S., particularly to Dennis Rodman, with whom Kim struck up a friendship after Rodman visited the isolated country. He mentioned wanting to go to Madison Square Garden in New York.

Odds of a Kim visit to the U.S. spiked to 43% last June. They have now settled at around 20% owing more to Trump’s unpredictability and love of showmanship with a shocking storyline. Trump has long been tight with Vince McMahon. Linda McMahon is his Secretary of Education. It would be right out of the pro wrestling playbook to have Kim come to the U.S.

This will almost assuredly not happen. But for those predicting it will happen, the rules state that it must occur before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20, 2029

Odds for Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to Meet This Year



This is a wider-ranging market than those listed above.

Some leaders are almost guaranteed to meet with Trump this year. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping are, in different ways, crucial to Trump’s agenda. The latter, more so than the former, given the ongoing disagreements about China’s intentions in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Trump’s sparring with Canada seems to be more a fit of pique and bullying than legitimate animosity.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is a popular option. He and Trump don’t like each other, but both men are pragmatists, and Newsom has his eye on a 2028 presidential run. An encounter will probably happen at some point.

Sitting at around 50-50 to meet with Trump is billionaire businessman Peter Thiel.

Trump and Thiel have a complex, transactional relationship. Thiel is close with Vice President J.D. Vance. Since the market hinges on “meeting in person” before Jan. 1, 2027, would anyone be surprised to see Thiel pop up at Mar-a-Lago at some point?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could provide some value as a prediction. If and when he leaves his role in favor of Trump’s pick, Kevin Warsh, perhaps the President might find a moment to be magnanimous and have Powell at the White House to thank him for his service and provide a few verbal kicks for his amusement.

