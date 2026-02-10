Odds for Howard Lutnick to Leave Trump Cabinet After Epstein Files Revelation

This post is advertising content furnished by SportRadar. It contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation...

The Jeffrey Epstein fallout is ongoing, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently admitting connections to Epstein after being named in the files

Lutnick and President Trump are now facing public pressure for the Commerce Secretary to resign from his Cabinet position

See the latest prediction market odds for Howard Lutnick and others to leave the Trump Cabinet

Connections to the late financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein are still lingering like an unwashable stink on powerbrokers from entertainment, politics, business, and sports.

With the release of more and more documents related to Epstein and his wide-ranging affairs, those named are either trying to explain away their association with him, stepping back from their prominent roles, or hoping they are obscured enough so it can blow over with limited damage to their reputation.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tried to contextualize his connection to Epstein by telling a Senate Appropriations Committee that he was on Epstein’s private island in 2012 with his family. According to Lutnick, his time there was limited to “an hour.” In addition, he denies any extended relationship with Epstein despite his family’s vacation at Epstein’s island, emails between the two, and the fact that they were neighbors in New York City.

Lutnick’s denials are contradicted by the timeline in which he claimed he had severed all ties to Epstein in 2005. Still, given Epstein’s position as a power broker who could also provide services to his “friends” and Lutnick having been the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, there is at least some wiggle room for Lutnick to downplay a relationship with Epstein as “business-related.”

Still, given Lutnick’s apparent ties to Epstein (in whatever form they may be), could he depart the administration?

Prediction markets are weighing the odds as to who will be the next Cabinet member to go.

Will Howard Lutnick Leave Trump’s Cabinet After Being Named in Epstein Files?



With Trump embattled and facing the prospect of a November washout in Congress—with the likelihood of losing control of the House and the outside shot of losing control of the Senate—he might want to make a change for his own sake, and force out a Cabinet member. Or two. Or three.

The market is fluid, with the litany of scandals and accusations surrounding the Trump administration, the ICE raids, and the tariff strategy approaching its endgame.

Lutnick has overtaken Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the markets. He is nearing 30% while she is hovering at around 20% to be the next Cabinet member to leave. They are followed in quick succession by Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was viewed as the frontrunner just a few months ago after the aggressive tactics in blasting alleged drug boats from Venezuela, but that has almost completely subsided, and he seems safe.

If a selection is the first to leave President Trump’s Cabinet or announces they are leaving of their own volition, by being fired, or by being impeached, the market will resolve to Yes. Should two Cabinet members announce they are leaving simultaneously, the one who leaves first will resolve to Yes.

Who Will Be Next to Leave Trump’s Cabinet?

A week ago, it would have seemed silly to pick anyone other than Kristi Noem.

At the end of last year, Hegseth was the clear choice.

Now? Lutnick has the lead, but the catalyst for his departure is ephemeral, given the number of huge names who had some link to the disgraced financier.

Unless Lutnick is credibly alleged to have been involved in Epstein’s worst possible behaviors, then he will likely stay in his role as long as Trump wants him there.

Noem’s problems are not going away despite Trump’s public support of her. If there is another catastrophic ICE incident, then she will need to be tossed overboard for the administration’s greater good.

Chavez-DeRemer is safe because nobody knows who she is.

Trump likes Bondi, and she does what she’s told. There’s no reason to get rid of her.

Lutnick might be leading on the prediction markets, but the better selection is Noem because she has a more problematic history, and the chance of another ICE incident is always a day away.

