Powell Issues Warning for Trump ‘Stress Test’: See Odds for Next Fed Rate Hike

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President Donald J. Trump finally achieved one of his long-held objectives as chief executive, going back to his first term, replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with his own appointee, Kevin Warsh

Powell’s term as Fed Chair ended on May 15, and Warsh was sworn in on May 22; Powell remains a Fed Governor, and at a recent awards ceremony, he warned of the dangers of Trump’s attempts to influence monetary policy and how it could negatively impact the central bank’s independence

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set for June 16-17, and prediction markets are speculating when the Fed might hike its rates

Former Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tenure ended on May 15, but as a Fed Governor, he maintains a voice on monetary policy and the potential challenges the central bank faces with an aggressive President Trump trying to exert his influence. Even with Trump’s pick, Kevin Warsh, sworn in, the president’s history suggests that the honeymoon will be short if Warsh displeases him in any way.

And by “displeasing” him, that means not doing exactly what Trump wants. A rate hike would fall neatly into that category.

When Powell received the 2026 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, he spoke of his concerns about the bank’s independence and how Trump’s persistent aggression threatens it, calling it a “stress test.” He referenced the White House’s repeated attempts to oust him as well as its attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Dr. Cook remains in her position as the attempted termination winds its way through the courts.

Trump has made vague and unsubstantiated allegations to try to achieve his ends, but the underlying reality is that he simply wants people who would bend to his will, independent entity or not. Philosophical differences are not a sufficient justification to remove people from the Fed, but that is what Powell says Trump is trying to do. The former chief is concerned over the future when Trump is out of office, as future presidents will almost assuredly try the same tactics.

With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) set to meet in the middle of June, prediction markets offer options for users to weigh in as to when the next rate hike will be.

Odds for Next Fed Rate Hike: Financial Prediction Markets



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Market volume is already past $1.9 million and should rise as the FOMC meeting approaches.

Those taking part in this market almost universally share the opinion that the Fed will not raise rates by July, with the percentage currently at 3%.

It rises substantially for a rate hike before 2027, with more than one-third believing that to be the case. For it to be raised a year from now, it is in the mid-50s. Three-quarters of those investing in this market think it will rise before 2028.

To jump in, the Kalshi promo code offers new users a $10 Sign-Up Bonus once they have completed $10 in trades.

The market rules are simple. If the Federal Reserve hikes its rates again by the selected date, the market will resolve to Yes. The Federal Reserve will verify the outcome.

Read on for details on financial prediction markets like the next Fed rate hike.

When Will the Fed Hike Rates?

While President Trump is viewed as prioritizing loyalty over all else, is that really that different from how every president operates? Past commanders-in-chief have been, bluntly, less maladroit than Trump about how they go about exerting pressure, but they all want to push their vision.

Trump picked Kevin Warsh because the two are philosophically aligned when it comes to monetary policy. Trump likes lower rates to spur growth. Warsh is of the same school of thought. Conventional wisdom leans toward the belief that an economy that grows too much is a catalyst for inflation. Trump and Warsh push back against that theory. The new Fed Chair also wants to update the Fed, believing it hews too close to antiquated policies for the new financial landscape.

The question is when the Fed might hike rates and how much Trump (and Warsh) will try to stick to their preference for lower rates.

A rate hike would raise the rates for businesses and individuals to borrow money. Trump would run from this faster than he’d run from a kale and tofu salad. With the economy already in flux because of the situation in the Middle East and fuel prices remaining high while the United States and Iran engage in fraught negotiations to end their conflict, it’s all but impossible to see a rate cut by July 2026.

That is unsurprising.

However, a rate hike is antagonistic to what Trump and Warsh believe, full stop. This is relevant as Warsh will not want to draw Trump’s ire so soon after taking over as Fed Chair. He knows patience is not a Trump virtue.

By now, Trump is aware that the coming midterms are likely, at best, a stalemate for the Republicans. They should maintain control of the Senate and lose their advantage in the House of Representatives. A rate cut or hike won’t make much difference in that vein.

As for the end of the year, those involved in this market are more enthusiastic that there will be a rate hike, but not overtly so.

While the conflict in Iran should be settled in some way by the end of the year, a rate hike by then makes the most sense with the country largely distracted by the incoming Congress and Trump preparing to cement his legacy with the sand in the hourglass of his second term starting to dwindle and the 2028 campaign ramping up. A rate hike by the end of the year makes it more palatable for there to be a cut before July 2027.

With these factors in mind, expecting a rate hike before 2027 provides the best pathway to profit.

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