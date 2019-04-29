Listen Live Sports

Recognize those feds who deserve a thank you

April 29, 2019 4:54 pm
 
Federal civil servants and uniformed service members quietly go about the business of making the world a better place. That’s the career they’ve chosen, doing what the job requires without much fanfare or recognition in most cases. The decision to lead this type of life, to embrace this type of career is worthy enough of praise. But the collective impact their actions have on so many of us is a reason to be grateful.

Rarely do these people seek the spotlight or call attention to their sustained efforts on behalf of humanity. So during Public Service Recognition Week (May 5-11) and May’s National Military Appreciation Month, let’s make the time to understand and appreciate the achievements of the men and women who dedicate their lives to service.

Did you know there are folks at the Agriculture Department who developed new ways to fight diseases affecting the poultry industry in order to keep our food supply safe? And Air Force members who’ve consolidated 82 tuition assistance programs into one which saved tens of millions of dollars?

For 31 days in May, you have the opportunity to express the gratitude you feel for your colleagues who, like you, have committed a measure of their energy to serve the citizenry.

Such as the leaders in the Commerce Department who rose to the occasion in the absence of political leadership during hurricane season, or Environmental Protection Agency managers who negotiated with Oregonian tribes in a $1 billion river clean-up program.

Federal News Network’s mission is also in service of the federal civil servant and service member. As part of our duty, we’ve created unique e-cards for you to send to the unsung, the deserving, the easily embarrassed, those who duck the spotlight, who stay at the back of the room or refuse recognition despite giving what you’ve witnessed as a stellar effort.

Like the Interior Department fed whose efforts on an oil spill investigation led to the largest environmental civil settlement in history. And the executive who transitioned the Social Security Administration to online customer engagement tools that allowed the agency to handle 39 million more actions online. 

May We Say Thank You is our way of appreciating and acknowledging the people who work for the federal government. Check it out and spend a few minutes sending some free e-cards to the folks who least expect it.

The USAID manager who helped bring electricity to 50 million in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Homeland Security Department leaders who helped hundreds of thousands of people duped by money transfer scams get their money back will be delighted. 

Sometimes a small gesture of appreciation reminds your colleagues how important they are and why they choose to make a difference every day.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Lisa Wolfe

Lisa Wolfe is the Editor-in-Chief of the Federal News Network, which includes 1500 AM, AskTheCIO.com, FederalNewsNetwork.com.

