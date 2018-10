Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head over to Goddard Farm in Leonardtown , Maryland today to catch the last of the three days of an annual event in its 31st year, ”Lil’ Margaret’s” Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival.

There’s no grass at this bluegrass event. The official website explicitly states, in all caps: “NO DRUGS ALLOWED!!!“ It also notes that “no display of alcohol” will be tolerated in the concert area.