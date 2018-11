Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

come to Brunswick, Maryland to witness what is said to be one of the oldest Veterans Day parades in the nation (Nov. 11, with opening ceremony at 1:00 p.m. and parade start at 2:00 p.m.) Organizers anticipate about 115 parade entries, ranging from marching bands and veterans groups to local community organizations and businesses.