Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: don’t let this one escape you

January 19, 2019 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       
011419_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • seize your last chance to view an exhibit honoring the great escape artist Harry Houdini, through Monday, at the Jewish Museum in Baltimore.

    Among the events associated with this exhibition is a magic show by Brian Curry, tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mit fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy