Fun stuff: active duty? Active freebie!

February 2, 2019 10:08 am
 
February 2, 2019

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • all active duty military and first responders can ski for free on select dates in February at our region’s three co-owned winter resorts, Liberty, Roundtop, and Whitetail.

    According to the resorts’ websites, this offer extends to “all active duty personnel, paid and volunteer EMS, firefighters and law enforcement with current valid active duty ID.”

