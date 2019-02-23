Fun stuff: RV having fun yet?

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head to Timonium for the Maryland RV Show (through tomorrow, at the state fairgrounds). According to the website Camper Resort, every motorhome is a recreational vehicle, but not every RV is a motorhome.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.