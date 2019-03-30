Fun stuff: cherry pick your blossom fun

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

you can go to the Tidal Basin on your own just to view the cherry blossoms, or you can take part in any number of National Cherry Blossom Festival events taking place through April 14. Although the cherry blossoms along the Mall are projected to reach peak on April 1, the festival itself has been going on since March 20.

