Fun stuff: Shamrock is real rock

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

it’s not too late to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, not if you hurry over to RFK Stadium for the 2019 ShamrockFest (today, noon-8:00 p.m.). D.C.’s ShamrockFest claims to be “America’s largest St. Paddy’s Day festival.” This year’s lineup offers over 30 acts, including The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.