Fun stuff: now, which boat should I float?

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

nothing says “spring” like going to Annapolis, taking in the sights and daydreaming about your ideal day on the bay at the Spring Sailboat Show. The sailboat show runs through tomorrow at the City Dock.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.