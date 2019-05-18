Fun stuff: flying through the air on a different kind of trapeze

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

check out the aviatic acrobatics of the Flying Circus at its “aerodrome” in Bealeton, Virginia (Sundays, through Oct. 27). The airshow does not just involve crazy stunts in old school planes. It also features parachute jumpers and wingwalkers.

