Fun stuff: just designate a driver

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

get yourself over to the West Virginia section of Interstate 81 and sample some regional vintages at the Martinsburg Wine Fest today and tomorrow. This festival takes place on a historic 13-acre estate called Boydville, The Inn at Martinsburg.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.