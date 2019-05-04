Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: wend your way through a world of wines

May 4, 2019 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
042919_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • travel the world – of wines – without leaving Maryland at the Ninth Annual Art and Wine Festival in Sykesville (tomorrow, 12:00-5:00 p.m.).

    The organizers of the festival promise wines from “over 50 vineyards from the Sonoma Valley, Argentina, France and Italy.”

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.