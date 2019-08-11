Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: have you hugged a waterman today?

August 11, 2019 10:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
080519_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • here’s your opportunity to celebrate the hard and dangerous work of those who harvest the bounty of the waters for our eating enjoyment, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Watermen’s Appreciation Day (today until 5:00 p.m.).

    A “waterman” is defined by Merriam-Webster as one who “makes his living from the water (as by fishing).” While there are women who ply the waters of the Chesapeake for a living, a 2016 article in Baltimore magazine described them as a “rare breed” and a “handful of heroines.”

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot