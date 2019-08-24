Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: LOCKN’ in great tunes and good vibes

August 24, 2019 9:02 am
 
The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • catch the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and lots of other rock luminaries at the LOCKN’ Music Festival (today and tomorrow in Arrington, Virginia).

    LOCKN’ started as the Interlocken Music Festival in 2013. That name, in turn, reflects not a geographical location, but the concept of uninterrupted, “interlocking” musical performances on multiple stages.

