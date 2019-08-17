Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: when the big top is the big sky

August 17, 2019 8:33 am
 
The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • catch a different kind of greatest show, one involving airplanes and hot air balloons, at the Flying Circus Airshow (today and tomorrow in Bealeton, Virginia).

    The hot air balloons rise in the early morning and late afternoon. The stunt planes’ show begins at 1:30 p.m. both days.

