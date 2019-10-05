Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: follow the foliage

October 5, 2019 9:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
093019_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • head north in latitude and up in altitude to the mountains of Pennsylvania, where the fall leaves are already far more colorful than in D.C. Celebrate autumn’s colors and tastes at the Smicksburg Fall Festival (today and tomorrow, just north of Jimmy Stewart’s hometown of Indiana).

    According to the town website, Smicksburg was founded by a Lutheran minister named Schmick and is still pronounced “Schmicksburg” by some of its residents today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore