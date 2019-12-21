Fun stuff: run for someone else’s supper

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

run a 5k race through Virginia’s scenic Afton Mountain Vineyards and benefit a local charity that supports the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (the race starts tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.). Even though the event is billed as a race, walkers and strollers are welcome.



Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.