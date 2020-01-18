Fun stuff: in this weather, a play’s the thing

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

now that the cold weather is back, pick an indoor activity. There’s a new play on at the Arena Stage, A Thousand Splendid Suns, about the intertwining lives of two Afghan women in wartime. The play “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is adapted from a New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Afghan-American writer Khaled Hosseini.



Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.