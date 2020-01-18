Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: in this weather, a play’s the thing

January 18, 2020 9:10 am
 
Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • now that the cold weather is back, pick an indoor activity. There’s a new play on at the Arena Stage, A Thousand Splendid Suns, about the intertwining lives of two Afghan women in wartime.

    The play “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is adapted from a New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Afghan-American writer Khaled Hosseini.

