Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: do this instead of staring out the window

January 11, 2020 8:52 am
 
< a min read
      
010620_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • if you can’t wait for spring (and baseball) to arrive. Sate your thirst for America’s pastime at the Nationals Winterfest. But don’t wait to act; today’s event at Nationals Park is already sold out and tomorrow’s tickets are going fast.

    It was baseball great Rogers Hornsby who once said: “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program