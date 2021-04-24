Hosted by Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

· Estebe Salgado is president and owner of Tradewinds Specialty Imports, an import and distribution company specializing in boutique and family estate wines, spirits, cider and craft beer. Educated alongside first generation winemakers, Estebe acquired the education and expertise to hand pick award winning wines — and we got some;

• Did you buy an Instant Pot during COVID and have no idea what to do with it? Chef Paula Shoyer, known as “the kosher baker,” is back with her fifth cookbook, “The Instant Pot Kosher Cookbook.” She has tips and recipes that will take you through the year;

· And for those of you sick of cooking, John Aggrey, CEO of the recently launched Din Din, is joining us to talk about his locally based meal prep/meal delivery company that connects neighborhood chefs with you, the home diner;

• And then it’s all in the family. On so many levels. Dani Karnoff is founder of Mapp’d, D.C.’s locally sourced global foods brand. It specializes in rare cuisines and unique ingredients in ready-to-cook meals. Not only can you find Dani at Central Farm Markets — she is also Nycci’s cousin!