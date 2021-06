The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

come to Ocean City, Maryland for what is described as a “fantasy-filled weekend of amazing sea-themed characters from mythology, history and literature. It’s the Tides and Tempests Ocean Renaissance at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center (10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. today and 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. tomorrow).