The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

learn why the author of the Declaration of Independence is also known as the father of Virginia wine, at the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, at his “other” plantation, Poplar Forest, not to be confused with the Montpelier Wine Festival, which occurs in May (Forest, Virginia, today, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.).