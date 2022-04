The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head over to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the annual Sea Glass Festival, which features “coastal” jewelry as well as live music (today, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and tomorrow 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.).