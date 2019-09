President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, members of Congress and the armed forces honored the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 at services across Washington, D.C., from the site of the attack at the Pentagon, to the White House and Capitol Hill, on Wednesday.

