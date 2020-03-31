Commerce, GSA looking for new chief data officers

He also served as a federal data fellow under the White House’s Federal Data Strategy effort where he lead the commercialization, innovation and public use working group to define practices and actions for all agencies to apply to federal data assets.
Before coming to Commerce, Kearns served as the NASA program examiner at the Office of Management and Budget and was an oceanographer at the National Park Service.
He also worked in GSA’s Office of Governmentwide Policy, where he stood up a performance management line of business and developed an application to standardize and collect performance management data.
Before coming to GSA, Rowley spent a year on detail to OMB as a project manager and worked for the Treasury Department, including the IRS, for 10 years.
Two other federal technology personnel changes that came across the transom.
Lee Becker, the former Veterans Affairs Department’s chief of staff for the Veterans Experience Office, joined Medallia as a solutions principal. Medallia is focuses on experience management through cloud tools to help businesses understand and manage customer and employee services.
In that role, Becker worked to implement and realign VA’s customer experience efforts. He helped bring in concepts like human centered design, user and digital experience and data science mechanisms from the voice of the customer to modernize and improve the experience for over 50 million veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors.
Unlike the other three executives, Rob Leahy is remaining in government, but moved to a new job. Leahy is the new CIO at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, coming over from the IRS.