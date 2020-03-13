Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
Retirement
 
...

OPM retirement claims down from January but level with 2019

March 13, 2020 12:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

After a sharp rise in the federal retirement processing backlog in January, the numbers dropped last month — but still about equal to 2019 levels.

The Office of Personnel Management reported the backlog was at 23,629 claims in February, compared to 23,370 claims in February 2019.

The numbers of claims both received and processed also declined last month. Claims received in particular fell from 17,134 in January to 9,273 in February. That’s compared to 10,792 claims received in February 2019. But while processed claims fell from January to February — from 10,059 to 9,627 — January to February 2019 was a period of increased processing.

The time for processing retirement claims also shrank somewhat between January and February of this year, according to OPM’s data. The monthly average processing time decreased from 58 to 54 days, while the fiscal year-to-date average monthly processing time decreased from 61 to 59 days.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Compared to this time a year ago, both processing times are taking longer.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Hiring/Retention HR OPM Pay & Benefits Retirement retirement backlog retirement claims Workforce
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.8111 -0.5147 (1.51%)
L 2020 27.1369 -0.8047 (1.77%)
L 2030 28.5335 -2.1517 (5.08%)
L 2040 30.1937 -2.7405 (6.14%)
L 2050 17.0362 -1.7762 (7.06%)
G Fund 16.4078 0.0017 0.30%
F Fund 20.3621 0.1761 3.77%
C Fund 35.0453 -4.7668 (8.28%)
S Fund 36.5634 -6.1501 (8.58%)
I Fund 22.5738 -2.3413 (10.25%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point