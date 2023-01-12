OPM continues progress on retirement claims backlog in December

The Office of Personnel Management’s ended the year with 2,250 fewer claims in its retirement claims processing backlog. OPM received 5,490 claims in December, 500 claims fewer than in November. OPM was able to process 7,743 claims, bringing the backlog down to 21,596. That’s still about 8,600 above OPM’s “steady state goal” of 13,000 claims. OPM improved its monthly average processing time in December with an average of 85 days, down from 92 in November. ... ... READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management’s ended the year with 2,250 fewer claims in its retirement claims processing backlog. OPM received 5,490 claims in December, 500 claims fewer than in November. OPM was able to process 7,743 claims, bringing the backlog down to 21,596.

That’s still about 8,600 above OPM’s “steady state goal” of 13,000 claims.

OPM improved its monthly average processing time in December with an average of 85 days, down from 92 in November.

OPM reported that in December, initial retirement cases that took less than 60 days to process, on average, took 37 days to complete; whereas cases that took more than 60 days to process, on average, took 127 days to complete. OPM counts processing time as the number of days starting when they receive the retirement application through final adjudication.