OPM retirement claims backlog reaches new low in September 2023

The Office of Personnel Management’s retirement claims backlog saw some improvement in September. OPM cut its backlog by 2,111 claims, hitting a new six-year low point in its overall inventory. OPM received 6,768 claims in September, and managed to process 8,879, shrinking the backlog to the lowest it has been in six years: 15,852.
The previous record was set in June 2023, when the backlog reached 16,370.
Though the inventory backlog reached a new low, OPM still has room for improvement, as it’s still nearly 3,000 claims above its “steady state” goal of 13,000.