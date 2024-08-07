On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Retirement

OPM retirement claims backlog continued to grow in July

For the second month in a row, OPM’s retirement claims backlog has increased. This comes after trending down for three consecutive months.

Dana Sukontarak
August 7, 2024 2:48 pm
< a min read
     

Retirement claims data from the Office of Personnel Management in July showed that despite receiving less claims and processing more claims than in June, the backlog still increased in size for the second month in a row.

OPM received 6,451 retirement claims in July, 468 less than June’s total of 6,919 claims received. The agency processed 5,994 claims in July, 380 more than in June.

The backlog, however, still increased to 15,797 from a total of 15,340 in the prior month. This marks the second consecutive month-over-month increase, as the number of backlogged claims stood at 14,035 in May. For the three consecutive months prior to that, backlog numbers had been trending downward.

        Get ready for the federal workforce of the future on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. during Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined Exchange. | Register today!

The backlog’s all-time high was 36,349 in March 2022.

Average processing time for retirement claims ticked slightly up from 64 days in June to 65 days in July. The fiscal year-to-date average processing time remains at 61 days where it has stood since March of this year.

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
     

Related Stories

    Roth TSP, IRS, retirement, tax, 401(k)

    TSP bounces back with all positive returns in July

    TSP Read more
    Getty Images/iStockphoto/mohd izzuanFEHB, OPM, GAO costs, Stethoscope and money on wooden table representing health care, FEHB plans.

    There’s a catch in USPS insurance program for Medicare-eligible retirees

    Open Season Read more
Related Topics
All News Office of Personnel Management Pay & Benefits Retirement retirement backlog