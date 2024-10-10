2025 COLA will be 2.5%, but some federal retirees get a smaller percentage

The final piece of the puzzle fell into place Thursday morning for calculating the 2025 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security and federal retirement benefits.

Starting in January, many federal retirees will see a 2025 COLA of 2.5% added to their Social Security benefits and federal retirement annuities — but not everyone will receive the full adjustment.

Retirees in the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) usually receive a smaller cost-of-living adjustment each year for their annuities, though the exact difference depends on how big the COLA is in a given year:

COLA is over 3%: FERS annuitants receive 1% less than the full COLA

COLA is between 2% and 3%: FERS annuitants receive a 2% COLA

COLA is less than 2%: FERS annuitants receive the full COLA

For 2025, based on those specifications, FERS retirees will receive a “diet” 2025 COLA of 2% for their retirement benefits beginning in January.

The annual COLA is meant to keep federal retirees’ and Social Security recipients’ benefits on pace with rising inflation. The Social Security Administration’s announcement Thursday of the 2025 COLA comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released September’s Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) — the final number needed to calculate the 2025 COLA. In numbers, Social Security retirement benefits will increase by about $50 per month next year, SSA said.

This year, SSA also updated its COLA notification form that it will mail out to beneficiaries in December. The changes aim to make it easier for annuitants to find the information most relevant to them.

“The simplified COLA notice is now only one page, uses plain and personalized language, and provides exact dates and dollar amounts of a person’s new benefit amount and any deductions,” SSA wrote in a press release.

COLA increases have averaged to about 2.6% over the last decade. But in just the past couple of years, retirees have seen a wide range of percentages for the annual COLA. The 2023 COLA spiked at 8.7%, which was the largest annual adjustment in more than 40 years. But the 2024 COLA was much smaller — annuitants received a 3.2% adjustment for their retirement benefits earlier this year. Due to the existing caps on those adjustments, FERS retirees received a 7.7% COLA in 2023 and a 2.2% COLA in 2024.