OPM loses ground on retirement claims backlog in October

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
November 14, 2024 12:03 pm
Despite processing more retirement claims than it did the previous month, the Office of Personnel Management failed to keep up with the incoming number of retirement claims in October. The retirement claims backlog now sits at 14,908, just over 400 claims higher than in September, and about 1,900 above OPM’s steady-state target of 13,000.

OPM processed 6,458 claims last month, about 150 more than the previous month. But OPM received 6,872 claims, adding the deficit of 414 to the backlog.

 

OPM said in October claims processed in less than 60 days on average took 41 days, while cases that took more than 60 days on average took 115 days to fully process.

Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is Federal News Network’s digital managing editor. In addition to her editing responsibilities, she covers federal management, workforce and technology issues. She is also the commentary editor; email her your letters to the editor and pitches for contributed bylines.

 

 

