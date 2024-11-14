OPM loses ground on retirement claims backlog in October

OPM processed 6,458 claims last month, about 150 more than the previous month. But OPM received 6,872 claims, adding the deficit of 414 to the backlog.

Despite processing more retirement claims than it did the previous month, the Office of Personnel Management failed to keep up with the incoming number of retirement claims in October. The retirement claims backlog now sits at 14,908, just over 400 claims higher than in September, and about 1,900 above OPM’s steady-state target of 13,000.

OPM said in October claims processed in less than 60 days on average took 41 days, while cases that took more than 60 days on average took 115 days to fully process.

