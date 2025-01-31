The infamous resign later, get paid now offer — how legal is it?

Federal employees nationwide have been mulling the offer from the White House to resign but stay on the job for the next 8 months. For the legalities of this offer, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal employment attorney Danny Rosenthal of James and Hoffman.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin And you do specialize in employment litigation for federal employees. Is this legal to begin with, or is this one big mass wrongful termination or neither?

Danny Rosenthal Well, it’s hard to say since it’s never been done before. And there’s no law that says that this can be done or regulation that says it can be done. It’s not really a termination in the sense that it is voluntary, although it comes with threats that appear intended to sort of coerce people to take this offer. So I wouldn’t call it a wrongful termination, but I think the legality of it is dubious, let’s say.

Tom Temin They cite chapter and verse in the memo that was posted at opm.gov under Title V saying they can do this. I haven’t read the particular statutes; I’m not sure I could understand them if I could. But there is a cited legal basis for this.

Danny Rosenthal Well, there is a statute governing administrative leave, but I don’t think that that statute has ever been used in a manner that the administration is trying to use it now. So I think that it’s unclear if this is permitted.

Tom Temin What else do you say about it then? I mean, you have a pretty long blog here. You mentioned that you call it threats about plans to downsize. And that’s the implied “if you don’t do this, we’re going to get you anyway.”

Danny Rosenthal Yeah. Well, I would say there are kind of a few main points to make here. So the first is that what this program actually is, what’s being offered is unclear. It’s vague in terms of what’s been sent to employees. And there’s conflicting information that’s being put out there. The email well, first of all, before this came at all, there is reporting that there was going to be a buyout offer. Then the email came to employees and it was clear reading it that it’s not a buyout or a severance package because there’s no promise to pay people any money after they sort of leave the government. It’s just that you can say that you’re going to resign in the future and keep getting paid up until you resign, which of course, is always how it works. So it’s not a severance or a buyout. It’s an offer to basically be exempted from return to office requirements, if the employee chooses to say that they’ll resign by September 30th. So that was what was in the the email that was sent out. Then there is an FAQ that’s posted on [the Office of Personnel Management’s website], which says that folks aren’t going to be required to work during this period except in, quote, rare cases. And it also refers to this as a vacation.

Tom Temin A great vacation, they call it, I think.

Danny Rosenthal Yeah, a nice vacation.

Tom Temin Nice vacation.

Danny Rosenthal So that really changes the whole idea of the program if that’s true. But there’s no there are no specifics provided there of how do you know if you’re going to be required to work? How much are you going to be required to work? So it’s totally kind of unclear if you do go along with this. Is it a vacation for the next eight months or are you going to continue working full time with the only change being that you may be able to do so from home instead of going into the office?

Tom Temin Well, the question is, if you are on vacation, quote unquote, and you’re not required to work unless you are, then can you do another job at that time or would you still be on the federal payroll and therefore prohibited from having a second job?

Danny Rosenthal Exactly. So that’s something else that wasn’t addressed in the email to employers. But in the FAQ, it says that the resignation letter itself does not prevent you from having another job, which is it clearly doesn’t if you just read it, but that there may be other policies that prevent you from having another job. And in fact, a lot of agencies do have policies that limit that or at least require prior authorization. So that would be another question mark. You certainly couldn’t count on the fact that you would be able to have another job during this time in most cases.

Tom Temin And wouldn’t that depend on the nature of the job? For example, if you went to work for a contractor doing work, supporting the job you were doing while you were at the agency? I can’t imagine the government allowing that. But on the other hand, if you are working in the salami-slicing department of Wegmans, then they probably wouldn’t care.

Danny Rosenthal Sure. Unless maybe you’re like regulating salami under your job. But then in addition to this email and FAQ, then there’s another document, which is a memo which is sent not to employees but to agencies. And in that document, it says that employees who take this option should be placed on administrative leave right away unless they have to engage in like some transitioning of their job duties, in which case they should be placed on administrative leave right after the duties are transitioned. So that’s kind of yet again, a third different description of what is actually happening here.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with federal employment attorney Danny Rosenthal. He’s a partner at James and Hoffman. And doesn’t this get all into conflict with existing statutes on administrative leave for when people are, say, under investigation for misconduct. It was cut down to a very short period after reports of people being on administrative leave for years in some cases.

Danny Rosenthal That’s right. The regulations say that someone who’s on leave for investigation should be placed on leave for ten days or less. But it’s not clear whether someone who’s placed on administrative leave for a different reason, they’re not under investigation, can be on leave for longer. So it’s just another question mark, given the unprecedented nature of this program. Some other questions that remain: First of all, if you read it closely, an employee who’s receiving this email can’t actually know for sure if they’re even covered by this program, because it says in there that agencies can choose to exclude people and there are no parameters about how that works or any information to employees about how you find out if you’ve been excluded. So, again, no one actually knows if they’re covered or not unless they’ve received further information from their agency. And then probably the biggest question on people’s minds is, can I actually hold the government to any of this? If I go along, I submit my resignation. Relying on this idea that they’ll keep me on board till September 30th, won’t fire me in the meantime and they’ll maybe not require me to work. Is there any way to actually enforce that or stop them from just firing you the next day, or conversely, making you work full time up until the resignation date? And that’s a huge question because again, there’s no established law or regulation that governs this. There are some potential legal strategies for enforcing it potentially, but we just don’t know.

Tom Temin Right, whether if people were to sue this and find the program somewhere a month or two down the line is not legal or a judge enjoins it from going forward, the resignations could be in effect, but not the pay, in that case?

Danny Rosenthal Absolutely. Yeah.

Tom Temin Well, what are some of the legal remedies you think could get people past this to everybody’s benefit, if there is one?

Danny Rosenthal Well, I think that if I were talking to a federal employee and and it’s someone who already was planning to resign before they even heard of this program, that would be and if they were planning to do so soon, then that’s one situation in which it might make sense because you don’t really have anything to lose because you were you were going to resign anyway. And so maybe this gives you the prospect of staying on the payroll for longer than would have otherwise. But for just about anyone else who’s not in that situation, I would just be extremely careful and reluctant, honestly, to go along with this.

Tom Temin And in respect to the legality or the enforceability of any of this, where would that derive from? The legality would have to come from some sort of a suit. I think there are a couple already underway and then it could get appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court, which it probably would be. And then enforceability — who enforces it? I mean, there’s no mechanism that I can see right now for making this happen.

Danny Rosenthal Right. So I guess one point of clarification: I’m not aware that there is a lawsuit challenging the deferred resignation program at this point. There have been three lawsuits as of now challenging the Schedule F policy, just now called Schedule Policy/Career. So those are certainly ongoing. But in terms of the deferred resignation policy, I haven’t heard of a challenge. It’s possible one was filed. But in terms of how to enforce it, I mean, there are ways to enforce contracts with the government. So if you kind of consider this in some sense a contract in which the government is promising to provide some benefits in exchange for someone resigning, you can make an argument there that that’s an enforceable contract and there’s a way to to enforce that, which includes filing a lawsuit in a particular court that handles that type of case. So that’s one option potentially. But I just want to emphasize: It’s very, very unclear if that would actually work. I’m just saying that it’s an idea of how one might go about doing this. Or if someone were fired and they were within the group of employees that has the right to file appeal to the [Merit Systems Protection Board.] Maybe they could pursue some type of claim to the MSPB. But again, it’s very unclear since there are no laws that actually govern any any program like this.

Tom Temin Right. And as a practical matter, it could take years for the MSPB to adjudicate a case like that.

Danny Rosenthal Correct.