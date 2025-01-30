Thinking of retiring all of the sudden? Haste could be a mistake

Hiring freezes, the new Career/Policy classification, freezes on this and that program. It’s all causing lots of federal employees to consider retiring. My next guest warns, don’t do anything in haste. It could cost you in more ways than one. Tammy Flanagan, principal at Retire Federal joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss more.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin And I guess it’s easy when you’re upset or mad at the administration or whatever to say, I’m just going to retire, But not always so smart, is it?

Tammy Flanagan Well, Tom, that’s true. And thanks again for having me today. I do get a lot of calls. In fact, my email box recently has pretty much been full of employees who are kind of in that panic mode, whether it’s worried about going back to work after teleworking, since COVID, whether it’s the Schedule F, all the things you just mentioned. And I worry because some people have that knee jerk reaction. Like you said, I’ll just retire without really being ready. I think it’s good to be ready. I think we should be planning if we decide we need to retire in a hurry and understand what our benefits are. But you don’t do it before you’re really ready, because this can take time to implement some of these policies as much as it seems like they’re happening overnight. I think it’s not going to be quite as easy to lose your federal job that quickly.

Tom Temin And let’s talk about people that might be the sweet spot in terms of the mode of people that have been there for more than five years, but they’re not anywhere near the minimum retirement age. Say you’ve been there 15 years and you’re in your 40s or early 50s, that’s when it becomes a tough calculus.

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, that’s usually that fork in the road. Whether this is going on with a new administration or not, where you’re starting to question, Do I want to make this my full lifetime career or is it time to change gears and go into the private sector? So maybe start thinking along those ways. Like, what if I don’t finish my federal career? What are the opportunities out there? Do I need to look beyond my local area? What are some of my options? Because like you said, if you’re not at the minimum retirement age, immediate retirement from the government is not an option. Now, of course, the time you have spent will qualify you for deferred retirement. Maybe by the time you reach that minimum retirement age of 57 and the money in your TSP account is yours. It’ll go with you into your new 401K plan. But as far as having lifetime health benefits, life insurance coverage, those are benefits you’ll have to find in a new career.

Tom Temin Right. And the private sector is not necessarily all that beckoning in those terms these days.

Tammy Flanagan Well, I guess if a lot of these federal jobs disappear, they may have to be taken over in the private sector. So maybe you’ll just have to switch over into private sector employment. Which reminds me of a time back in the 80s or 90s, I can’t remember when it was. Might have been late 80s, when the Office of Personnel Management used to do in-house training and they had a whole training department. I used to go up there and do some of the training for them. Well, all of a sudden they decided we’re going to get rid of that training service and switch it over to the USDA grad school, which is a private sector training company. So many of those employees who were working at OPM took an early retirement. Sometimes I think with a buyout, they were even offered and went over to grad school at the same pay or in some cases higher pay and continued on with their career as private sector employees. So for them, there was that silver lining of another job in the private sector waiting for them. So maybe that’ll be some of the cases we’re talking about today. But like you said, it may be a little harder for others.

Tom Temin And then there are those that have at least 10 years of service but are at the minimum retirement age. That’s a different calculus.

Tammy Flanagan Yeah. So we call that MRA+10 very conveniently. And that’s an employee who is eligible for an immediate retirement benefit, meaning as long as they’ve had health and life insurance for the last five years, they’ll be able to maintain those benefits for the rest of their life, along with getting a reduced retirement benefit in order to pay for those health and life insurance benefits. The problem with that is the word reduced, because the fact is they don’t have a lot of service. They probably have less than 30 years, more than 10. But it’s not going to be enough to live on in most cases. So they’re, again, maybe going to have to think about supplementing their retirement with another career. But they won’t have to look for insurance, which can be very helpful, especially if you work for a small business or you decide to become self-employed. You at least have those benefits from your federal career to go with you.

Tom Temin Yeah, that’s one of perhaps the best federal benefit for working in the federal government to retirement age. And having that years of history is the maintenance of FEHB plans available to you for the rest of your life if you’re careful about it. That might be the best benefit of all.

Tammy Flanagan I think you’re right, Tom. I think the fact that retirees, even those with as little as 10 years of service, get to maintain that benefit for life and receive the federal government contribution to the cost of the premiums. That’s really unheard of in most private sector jobs, and let’s not say that too loudly. We hope that doesn’t disappear from our federal careers as well. However, that is one of the most important benefits, especially for someone who’s switching gears and going to look for some other type of work. At least that’s one thing that’s out of the equation. I don’t have to find a job that provides that important coverage.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with federal retirement expert Tammy Flanagan, a principal at Retire Federal. And then there are those who are eligible for unreduced immediate retirement. That’s at least 30 years or they’re 60 years with 20 years and so on. Run through those options for us.

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, you’re probably in a really good situation if you already have enough service, you’re old enough and you can just retire tomorrow. You’re kind of at that age where you’re just trying to figure out, Am I ready mentally and my financially ready. So if you’re in that position, run the numbers. You might find out that you’re in better shape than you think. Because FERS is really a combination of the basic retirement benefit and TSP. And I think a lot of employees underestimate what that TSP is powered to do. It can really provide a pretty significant supplement to your basic pension benefit. I find employees with 35 or sometimes even 40 years of service who feel like they can’t afford to retire because they’re looking at that agency retirement estimate that only shows that first basic benefit. That employee might also be eligible for Social Security if they’re old enough or a first supplement to take the place of Social Security if they’re younger. And of course, the TSP can be converted into a pretty decent stream of income because so many employees have taken well advantage of it and have managed their accounts pretty wisely.

Tom Temin Right. So you got to sit down and do the numbers, and that supplemental to your FERS retirement. That’s automatically you’re eligible for that?

Tammy Flanagan Well, that is on the chopping block in one of the proposals. However, we’ve seen that before and it didn’t disappear in the last proposal to get rid of the first supplement. And really, in the scheme of things, it’s not a big budget item because only about 40% of retirees even are eligible for it. It’s a very limited benefit and it’s subject to an earnings test. So I really hope it doesn’t disappear since it is important for someone who has a lot of service at a younger age to be able to afford to retire, because it takes the place of that important Social Security benefit.

Tom Temin Right. If you don’t get that, then you might as well just work and get the income.

Tammy Flanagan That’s right. And that’s what would happen, too. If you found another job and you were making enough money, you’d lose the supplement anyway. So like I said, I don’t see the incentive for Congress to get rid of that so quickly.

Tom Temin And then there is the possibility of early retirement of agencies or closing programs where they decide to reduce their forces, have a riff. Then they sometimes offer early retirement. But that may not be a great deal either.

Tammy Flanagan Well, yeah, it’s not what you might think, because when we say early retirement you think, this is great. I can retire at age 50 with my 20 years of service and live comfortably. Well, 20 years of service isn’t going to be a very large annuity because it’s going to only be 20% of your salary. In fact, it’s 20% of your high three year average salary. So obviously, even with a nice healthy TSP account, it may not cut it, but at least you’ll have an immediate benefit earlier than age 57 as early as any age if you already have 25 years of service. So you have that immediate benefit with continuation of insurance, and in some cases even access to your TSP account if it is healthy enough to retire with it. So that might work for some people, but for others at least it gives them a nice cushion as they start to look for other jobs in the private sector. Now, as far as somebody going back to that first question you had Tom, of people that don’t have a lot of service and are not eligible for early retirement, because they may not be even 50 yet or they may not have 20 or 25 years of service, those employees may qualify for severance allowance, which is a limited amount of their continuation of pay if they are involuntarily separated by a reduction in force or their agency shutting the doors.

Tom Temin Right. And how much severance do people tend to get? There’s the early buyout number of 25,000. Can severance exceed that ever?

Tammy Flanagan It can, yeah. The severance allowance, it’s a little bit of a complicated formula, but it’s basically one week of pay for up to 10 years of service. So if you have every 10 years of service, you get an extra week of pay, then you get two weeks of pay for anything beyond 10 years. So once you have more than 10 years, maybe 15 or 20 years, it’ll be a much more generous severance allowance. So there is a formula for that at OPM’s website. So if you’re curious about it, you can go to opm.gov and put that in the search engine and you’ll see all the qualifications for getting severance pay and the formula for computing it as well. A little bit complicated.

Tom Temin Yes. And that gets to the question of buyouts, which is something else. Again, we mentioned a moment ago, we haven’t seen yet agencies offering that, but the buyout is then there’s limited eligibility if they have a buyout sometimes.

Tammy Flanagan Yeah, the buyout depends on the agency, because the agency has to fund it. So they have to figure out how they’re going to run the buyout, who’s going to qualify for it, how they’re going to decide who gets it. So that’s a voluntary retirement that’s before a riff occurs. So an agency that knows that they’re facing budget cuts or they’re facing reorganization of some sort or I guess if it’s leaving the government, the agency, they’ll have to come up with some plan to do that. And so it’s going to take time. Now, the return to work from telework, I just saw a memo that went out from the new acting OPM director that is telling agencies to implement that plan within 30 days. So that’s going to be a little bit more immediate. However, agency heads do have the option to make exceptions. For instance, I was talking to a woman last week who’s caring for her husband, who’s very ill. So I would hope that her agency might make an exception to allow her to continue telework to be there should he need her.

Tom Temin And if you’re fired, that’s different from just discontinued service. Maybe run through those points for us.

Tammy Flanagan Right. Discontinued service retirement is an involuntary separation, but it’s not for cause. Like, you didn’t do anything wrong. This was not something you did to cause you to be separated from your federal position. So discontinued service retirement would have been back in the 90s when we had the [Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC)] going on with the military bases closing and reorganizing. A lot of federal employees during that time were facing job loss because their base or where they were working was picking up and moving to another state. So they either had to go ahead and move with the job or they took retirement early. And most of those employees were first offered voluntary early retirement with buyout. They also went through a job restructuring where they could go into other jobs that may not be leaving. So there’s a whole process to that. So it’s not like you’re going to walk in to work tomorrow and there’s going to be a pink slip on your desk. It doesn’t quite work like that. Now, of course, that’s what we fear with Schedule F, where it’s more of an at will workforce where you don’t have as many protections.